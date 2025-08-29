AJ Lucas Group Reports Significant Profit Decline in Full-Year Results

AJ Lucas Group Limited (ASX: AJL), an Australian company specialising in infrastructure and energy solutions, today announced its results for the year ended 30 June 2025. The company experienced a decrease in revenue of 8.5%, with revenues from continuing operations falling to $145.611 million from $159.105 million in the previous year.

The group’s reported EBITDA also saw a substantial decrease of 50.3%, dropping to $14.483 million compared to $29.163 million in 2024. Profit before interest and tax (excluding impairment of exploration assets) declined by 69.4% to $6.642 million from $21.693 million. The company reported a loss for the period attributable to members of $15.010 million, a significant downturn compared to the $702,000 loss reported in the previous year.

Net tangible asset backing per ordinary security decreased to -6.3 cents per share, compared to -5.1 cents per share in the prior year. The company declared no dividend for the current year, consistent with the previous year.

These results are based on the consolidated financial statements for the year ended 30 June 2025, which have been audited. Further details can be found in the Annual Report, including the Directors’ Report and the financial statements and accompanying notes.