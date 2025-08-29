BNK Banking outlines FY25 results and strategy

BNK Banking Corporation (ASX:BBC) reports FY25 underlying NPAT of $3.8m, up $4.7m on the prior year, with statutory NPAT at $2.0m. Net interest income has risen 13% to $21.9m and net income has climbed 50% to $26.1m, driven by portfolio optimisation and revenue diversification. The net interest margin has expanded 46bps to 1.52%, reflecting the bank’s deliberate pivot towards higher-margin lending.

The loan book has contracted to $903m following the strategic sale of $220m in lower-margin mortgages to Bendigo Bank, while acquisitions of Goldman Sachs residential loans lifted high-margin assets to 28% of the portfolio. Commercial lending has grown 79% to $136m, supported by diversified property security. Credit quality remains robust, with arrears contained at 1.1% for residential and 0.95% for commercial, and no mortgagee in possession cases.

CEO Allan Savins says FY25 lays the groundwork for scalability, with the bank completing its first securitisation of Goldman Sachs warehouse assets and securing an S&P investment grade rating. Looking ahead, BNK aims to accelerate growth in high-return segments, expand securitisation programs, and invest in technology transformation while maintaining cost discipline.

