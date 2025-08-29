Percheron Therapeutics advances first-in-class oncology drug

Percheron Therapeutics (ASX:PER) positions itself as a focused oncology company, with its lead program HMBD-002, a first-in-class antibody targeting VISTA, at the centre of its strategy. CEO Dr James Garner says immuno-oncology is one of the most important advances in cancer treatment over the past two decades, with drugs like Keytruda becoming multi-billion-dollar therapies. VISTA is a compelling target, highly expressed in many tumour types and associated with poor prognosis and resistance to PD-1 therapies.

Percheron has completed a 48-patient Phase I study of HMBD-002 at leading cancer centres in the US, showing the drug to be generally safe and well tolerated, with encouraging signs of patient response. Unlike most rival VISTA inhibitors, which face toxicity issues, HMBD-002 is an IgG4 antibody, a profile that may allow it to avoid the adverse effects that have stalled competitors. Percheron is consulting clinicians in 2H CY2025 to determine the optimal design for Phase II trials, with commencement expected in 2026.

Looking ahead, Dr Garner says the company’s ambition is to secure compelling Phase II data and then partner the drug with a large pharmaceutical company, following the model of other high-value immuno-oncology licensing deals. If successful, HMBD-002 would address a global market worth more than US$40bn annually.

