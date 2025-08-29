Greenvale Energy advancing uranium exploration and diversified clean-energy projects

Greenvale Energy (ASX:GRV) positions itself as a diversified exploration company focused on resources critical to a clean-energy future. CEO Alex Cheeseman says the company is leveraging a portfolio spanning uranium, torbanite, and geothermal assets, with the deliberate strategy of mitigating commodity volatility while aligning with global decarbonisation trends. Central to this strategy is uranium, with Greenvale increasing its exposure ahead of what it sees as structurally higher demand and a stronger pricing environment.

At the flagship Oasis project in Queensland, a maiden drill program began in late July 2025. Early samples have been dispatched for assay, with results set to define the extent of high-grade mineralisation previously identified in historical work. The company is also expanding exploration across Northern Territory projects, including Douglas River, Elkedra and Henbury, all of which sit in proven uranium districts. These programs are supported by recent geophysical surveys and first boots-on-the-ground campaigns, with targets now being tested for their discovery potential.

Beyond uranium, Greenvale is advancing its Alpha torbanite project, which holds a 28Mt inferred resource and is undertaking processing tests to produce bitumen for Australia’s roads, a market currently reliant on imports. The company’s geothermal tenements in Queensland add further optionality. Cheeseman stresses that exploration tempo and consistent delivery against stated plans are critical to building investor confidence. With drilling, assay results, and multiple field programs underway, Greenvale anticipates a catalyst-rich second half of 2025.

Watch the full presentation to learn more about Greenvale Energy’s exploration strategy and upcoming results.