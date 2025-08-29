INOVIQ advancing exosome-based cancer diagnostics and therapeutics

INOVIQ (ASX:IIQ) positions itself as a leader in exosome-based diagnostics and therapeutics. CEO Dr Leearne Hinch says the company is leveraging its proprietary exosome isolation platform to build a diversified pipeline spanning research tools, diagnostic products, and next-generation cancer therapies. The company’s research tools are already sold globally through a distribution partnership, while development priorities include the EXO-OC ovarian cancer screening test and a CAR-exosome therapeutic program for triple-negative breast cancer.

The EXO-OC test, developed with the University of Queensland, combines multiple exosomal miRNA biomarkers with CA125 in an AI-driven algorithm. Validation data shows 100% sensitivity in early-stage disease and more than 99.6% specificity across all stages, meeting screening performance criteria and addressing a significant unmet need where no approved tests currently exist. INOVIQ plans to commercialise EXO-OC initially as a laboratory-developed test in the US before pursuing full regulatory approval in global markets.

Beyond diagnostics, INOVIQ is advancing CAR-exosome therapies designed to precisely target and destroy solid tumours, with in vitro studies demonstrating 88% cell death in triple-negative breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer models. An in vivo study is underway, with results expected later in 2025. With ovarian and breast cancer programs progressing, partnered research tools in market, and upcoming clinical and regulatory milestones, INOVIQ has multiple near-term catalysts for growth.

