Maggie Beer Holdings Reports $24.3 Million Loss

Maggie Beer Holdings, a gourmet food producer, has reported a loss of $24.3 million for the 12 months ending June 30, 2025. The company, known for selling products like jam, chutney, ice cream, soup, broth, and verjuice in major supermarkets and online, features food writer Maggie Beer as its figurehead and a director. Despite the loss, revenue saw a 3.7 per cent increase, reaching $75.9 million for the financial year.

The company faced substantial impairments across several of its businesses. These included a $10.1 million impairment on Paris Creek Farms, which was sold for $500,000 to Katoomba Global Foods, a Victorian importer and manufacturer. Additionally, the online hampers business, HGA, incurred a $4.7 million impairment, and Maggie Beer Products faced a $3.6 million impairment.

Chairman Mark Lindh stated that the company had undergone a significant reset, involving cost reductions and the sale of the Paris Creek Farms business in June. He expressed optimism about the future, saying, “We believe these necessary changes which have been implemented in the last six months, have the group well-positioned for a strong first half in FY26.”

The current loss of $24.3 million, while substantial, is an improvement compared to the previous year’s loss of $28.2 million, which was also impacted by significant restructuring costs. Maggie Beer Holdings distributes its products through major supermarket chains Coles and Woolworths and has a robust online presence.