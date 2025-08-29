Australia Post Back in the Black

Australia Post has announced a return to profitability for the 2025 financial year, reporting a pre-tax profit of $18.8 million. This marks a significant turnaround from the $88.5 million loss recorded in the previous year. Australia Post is the government-owned postal service, delivering letters and parcels across Australia and internationally. The organisation also provides retail and financial services through its post office network.

The financial recovery was largely driven by a record-breaking Christmas Peak period, during which the company delivered 102.8 million parcels. Ongoing efficiency gains, amounting to $158.8 million, achieved through the Post26 Strategy and modernisation reforms, also contributed to the positive result.

Overall group revenue increased by 3.6 per cent to reach $9.45 billion. The Parcels and Services division was a key driver of this growth, with revenue rising to $7.64 billion, an increase of 2.9 per cent. However, the Letters service continued to struggle, recording a loss of $230.4 million. The company will continue to focus on strategic initiatives to further improve its financial performance in the coming year.