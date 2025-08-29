Harvey Norman Posts Strong Full Year Result

Harvey Norman has announced strong full year results for 2025, with both sales and profits rising beyond market expectations. This performance has led to an increased final dividend for shareholders. Harvey Norman is a major Australian retailer of furniture, bedding, computers, communications and consumer electrical products. The company operates through a franchise system, with stores both in Australia and internationally.

Australian franchising operations saw a profit before tax of $344.39 million, a 25.9 per cent increase on the prior year. This growth was fuelled by robust demand in the Home & Lifestyle categories, particularly mobile devices, computers, and electrical goods. The increasing adoption of AI-enabled devices further supported these gains. Total system sales grew to $9.35 billion, up from $8.862 billion the previous year, comprising $6.43 billion in franchisee revenue and $2.92 billion from company-operated stores.

Group earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose by 33.4 per cent to $870.98 million. The reported profit before tax for the year reached $753.1 million, a $211.42 million increase, or 39 per cent, significantly surpassing market expectations of approximately 25 per cent growth.

The board has declared a final dividend of 14.5¢ per share, payable on November 3. Total dividends for the year amounted to 26.5¢, an increase from 22¢ a year prior. Executive chairman Gerry Harvey credited the result to the company’s diversified business model and strategic execution, citing growth across core segments, franchisee performance, property portfolio resilience, global expansion, and investments in digital transformation and in-store innovation.