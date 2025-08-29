Rate Cut Still Possible, Says Economist

Despite recent inflation figures suggesting the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) will likely hold interest rates steady in September, some economists believe a rate cut is still possible. Independent economist Stephen Koukoulas, a former advisor to Julia Gillard, has described the RBA’s upcoming September meeting as a ‘line-ball’ decision, indicating considerable uncertainty.

Koukoulas has voiced concerns about the strength of the Australian economy, suggesting underlying weaknesses may warrant a more accommodative monetary policy. He stated that he is not convinced the unemployment rate will significantly worsen from its current level of 4.2 per cent. This perspective contrasts with some market expectations that anticipate a more definitive stance from the RBA following the latest inflation data.

The RBA is Australia’s central bank, responsible for maintaining price stability and full employment through monetary policy. Its decisions on interest rates significantly impact borrowing costs, economic activity, and inflation across the country. The upcoming meeting will be closely watched by businesses, consumers, and financial markets alike.