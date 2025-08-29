Enero Group Profits Rise Amid Revenue Dip

Enero Group has announced earnings from continuing operations of $14.1 million for the 2024–25 financial year, a 2 per cent increase on the prior year. This growth comes despite a 3 per cent decrease in net revenue, which totalled $138.7 million. The company cited challenging macroeconomic conditions and a volatile technology market as factors impacting revenue. Enero Group is a marketing and communications firm offering a range of services, including advertising, public relations, and digital solutions. The company operates across various international markets.

On a statutory basis, including discontinued operations, Enero Group reported a revenue decline of 11 per cent to $168.3 million. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) reached $26.2 million, landing at the upper end of the company’s projected guidance. The results reflect a complex financial landscape for the group, balancing profitability with revenue pressures.

Adjusted net profit after tax experienced a slight decrease of 1 per cent, settling at $4.2 million. Despite these mixed results, the board has declared a final dividend of 1.3 Australian cents per share. This distribution aims to provide shareholder value amidst the challenging market dynamics impacting the company’s overall financial performance.