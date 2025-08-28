Sequoia Financial Group (ASX:SEQ) FY25 Financial Results

Garry Crole, CEO and Managing Director of Sequoia Financial Group (ASX:SEQ) presents on the group’s FY25 financial results.

The results showed a net profit before tax of $5.84m and an EBITDA of $9.9m, a 13.7% increase on FY24 despite the divestment of five business units.

Reported net profit after tax was $3.2m, impacted by a $4.2m goodwill write-down in the licensee services business, but the company maintained a 60% dividend payout ratio, declaring 4 cents per share.

Funds under advice reached $18bn, with around 60% on investment platforms. The board highlighted consistency in dividends and share buybacks, supported by a strong balance sheet with $48.5m in net assets, $16m in strategic ASX investments, and $17.8m in franking credits.