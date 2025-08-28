Macquarie Technology Shares Plunge After Guidance

Macquarie Technology Group’s shares have plummeted 9.4 per cent after the company released weak EBITDA guidance for FY26. According to E&P Capital analyst Paul Mason, the FY25 results were broadly in line with consensus. Macquarie Technology Group provides data centre, cloud, cyber security and telecom services for business and government customers. The company aims to deliver best-in-class services underpinned by strong customer service.

The FY25 results showed revenue of $373.3 million and EBITDA of $113.8 million, roughly meeting expectations. Net profit came in slightly below consensus at $35.8 million. However, the market reacted negatively to the forward-looking guidance.

Macquarie Technology anticipates only marginal EBITDA growth in FY26, falling short of Visible Alpha consensus forecasts that projected mid- to high-single-digit growth. The company attributed this to ongoing investments in personnel and capabilities, persistent cost pressures, and a decline in telecom voice EBITDA to approximately $20 million, down from $24 million in FY25.

Mason noted that while revenue from cloud, security, and government (CS&G) is projected to increase, margins are expected to decline, contributing to the subdued overall EBITDA growth. This confluence of factors has led to investor concern and the subsequent drop in share value.