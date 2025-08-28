Australian Capital Expenditure Edges Higher in June

Private new capital expenditure in Australia experienced a modest increase of 0.2 per cent in the June quarter of 2025, according to the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS). This places overall capital expenditure 1.7 per cent higher than the corresponding period in June 2024. The figures reveal a nuanced landscape across different sectors and regions, with some areas experiencing growth while others faced declines.

Business investment showed varied performance, with non-mining industries rising by 0.9 per cent, offsetting a 1.4 per cent fall in the mining industry. New equipment and machinery investments saw a slight increase of 0.3 per cent overall. The non-mining sector saw a rise of 0.5 per cent in equipment and machinery spending, tempered by a 0.8 per cent decrease in the mining sector. According to ABS head of business statistics Robert Ewing, the information media and telecommunications sector experienced a notable 22.8 per cent rise, reflecting renewed data centre investment. Retail trade also saw an increase of 18.9 per cent, driven by investments in supply chain and fulfilment centre automation.

Investment in buildings and structures edged up by 0.2 per cent, driven by a 1.4 per cent increase in non-mining industries. However, this growth was partially offset by a 1.6 per cent fall in the mining sector. State-by-state figures showed Victoria leading the gains with a 7.0 per cent increase, followed by New South Wales with 2.4 per cent. Queensland experienced the most significant fall, down by 4.8 per cent, while South Australia saw a decrease of 3.5 per cent.