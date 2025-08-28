Transmetro Corporation (ASX: TCO) Announces Significant Profit Increase in Preliminary Final Report

Transmetro Corporation Limited (ASX: TCO), a company primarily involved in the hospitality sector, released its Appendix 4E Preliminary Final Report for the year ended 30 June 2025. The report highlights a substantial increase in both revenue and net profit compared to the previous corresponding period. Transmetro Corporation is involved in the operation of hotels, serviced apartments, and inns. The financial statement was approved and authorised for issue by the directors of the company on 28 August 2025.

According to the report, revenues from ordinary activities increased by 8.39% to $24.879 million. Net profit from ordinary activities after tax attributable to members from continuing operations rose by 52.98% to $2.996 million. The net profit for the period attributable to members also saw a significant increase of 70.52%, reaching $2.996 million. Profit from ordinary activities before tax attributable to members from continuing operations was up by 52.89% to $3.994 million.

The company declared a final dividend of 5 cents per security, fully franked. The record date for determining entitlements to the dividend was 13 June 2025. Net tangible assets per ordinary security increased from 187.57 cents to 205.02 cents. The report indicates that total revenue from continuing operations increased by $1.924 million to $24.879 million, an 8.39% increase from 2024.

The consolidated entity’s EBITDA from continuing operations increased by $0.918 million to $8.582 million, which is an 11.98% increase on the previous corresponding period. Net profit after tax for the year from continuing operations increased by $1.037 million to $2.996 million. As at 30 June 2025, no contingent liabilities existed, except for various bank guarantees given in the ordinary course of business.