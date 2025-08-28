Grange Resources Reports Lower Revenue and Profit in Half-Year Results

Grange Resources Limited (ASX: GRR), an Australian iron ore producer focused on the Savage River mine in Tasmania with over 50 years of operation, today announced its half-year results for the period ending 30 June 2025. The company reported a 12% decrease in revenue from ordinary activities, falling from $234.05 million in the prior corresponding period to $206.43 million.

Profit from ordinary activities after tax attributable to members also saw a significant decline, dropping 48% from $26.53 million to $13.77 million. Grange Resources attributed the lower revenue and profit after tax to reduced realised sales prices and decreased shipping volumes during the period.

The company did not declare an interim dividend. Net tangible asset backing per ordinary security increased from $0.89 as of 30 June 2024, to $0.93 as of 30 June 2025.

The interim financial report, which contains further commentary on the results, was prepared in accordance with Australian Accounting Standards and the Corporations Regulations 2001. The announcement was authorised for release by Michelle Li, Chairperson of the Board of Directors, on 28 August 2025.