Airtasker (ART) Reports Increased Revenue but Widened Losses for FY25

Airtasker Limited (ASX:ART), the online marketplace for local services, today announced its preliminary final report for the year ended 30 June 2025. Airtasker connects individuals and businesses needing work done with those wanting to work, providing a platform for a variety of local services. The company’s mission is to empower people to realise the full value of their skills.

Revenue from ordinary activities increased by 12.8% to $52.622 million. However, the loss from ordinary activities after tax attributable to the owners of Airtasker Limited widened significantly, increasing by 992.4% to $31.569 million. The company did not declare or recommend any dividends for the period. The increased loss reflects a significant investment in sales and marketing, particularly in the company’s global expansion efforts.

The company’s net tangible assets per ordinary security decreased from 2.93 cents to (3.84) cents. The report indicates a shift in financial strategy with increased spending on marketing to drive growth in key markets. The directors’ report provides a more detailed financial and operational review.

The financial statements have been audited, with an unmodified opinion issued. The Board approved the release of the report on 28 August 2025. Further details, including the Directors’ report and financial statements, are available on the Airtasker website and the ASX.