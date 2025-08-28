Future Generation Australia Announces Interim Dividend Increase Despite Revenue Dip

Future Generation Australia Limited (FGX), a listed investment company focused on providing shareholders with fully franked dividends and long-term capital growth, has announced its half-year results for the period ended 30 June 2025. The company reported a decrease in revenue from ordinary activities to $22.42 million, a 31.7% drop compared to the previous corresponding period. Profit from ordinary activities before income tax expense also declined by 35.6% to $19.045 million, while net profit after tax fell by 42.9% to $13.331 million.

Despite the decline in revenue and profit, FGX has declared an increased fully franked interim dividend of 3.6 cents per share, up from 3.5 cents per share in the prior year. The dividend is payable on 26 November 2025, with an ex-dividend date of 13 November 2025 and a record date of 14 November 2025. The Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRP) will be in operation for this dividend, without a discount.

The company’s net tangible asset (NTA) backing before tax per share was reported at $1.39 as of 30 June 2025, slightly down from $1.40 at 31 December 2024. NTA after tax per share remained unchanged at $1.34. These figures are after the FY2024 fully franked final dividend of 3.5 cents per share paid to shareholders during the six-month period to 30 June 2025.

The results are based on the Half Year Financial Report, which has been independently reviewed by Pitcher Partners Sydney. The full report, including detailed financial statements and notes, is available and should be read in conjunction with the Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2024.