WAM Alternative Assets (WMA) Announces Increased Fully Franked Final Dividend

WAM Alternative Assets Limited (ASX: WMA), a listed investment company managed by Wilson Asset Management that provides retail investors with exposure to a portfolio of private equity, water, infrastructure, real estate, agriculture and private debt strategies, has announced a 15.4% increase in its fully franked final dividend. The Board of Directors declared a fully franked final dividend of 3.0 cents per share, bringing the total fully franked full-year dividend to 5.7 cents per share. This translates to a fully franked dividend yield of 5.9% and a grossed-up dividend yield of 8.4%, inclusive of franking credits.

The company’s investment portfolio saw a 5.3% increase in the financial year. Since Wilson Asset Management was appointed as Investment Manager in October 2020, the portfolio has increased by 8.9% per annum. WAM Alternative Assets Chair Michael Cottier credited Portfolio Manager Nick Kelly and the investment team for their diligent management in a dynamic environment, noting Kelly’s strong judgement and disciplined approach.

Kelly stated that the revitalisation strategy is largely complete, positioning the company for a growth phase. He highlighted improvements made to the investment portfolio over the last six months, suggesting they have uniquely positioned the Company for sustainable growth. The company’s operating profit before tax was $8.3 million, with an operating profit after tax of $6.2 million for FY2025.

The final dividend is payable on 31 October 2025, with an ex-dividend date of 21 October 2025. The company’s dividend reinvestment plan (DRP) is in operation for this dividend without a discount. WAM Alternative Assets will host a Q&A webinar on 2 September 2025, to provide an update on the investment portfolio.