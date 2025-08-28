Future Generation Australia (FGX) Boosts Interim Dividend After Strong Portfolio Performance

Future Generation Australia (ASX: FGX) has announced an increase to its fully franked interim dividend for the tenth consecutive year. Future Generation Australia is a listed investment company offering both investment and social returns. The Board of Directors has declared an interim dividend of 3.6 cents per share, reflecting confidence in the company’s investment portfolio and unique structure.

The decision comes after the company’s investment portfolio saw a 1.7% increase in June, bringing the 12-month investment portfolio performance to 10.8%. The fully franked interim dividend translates to an annualised fully franked interim dividend yield of 5.5% and a grossed-up dividend yield of 7.9%. Dividends since the company’s inception in 2014 now total 81.6 cents per share, including the value of franking credits.

Dr Philip Lowe, Chair of Future Generation Australia, highlighted the importance of providing shareholders with early information about the increased dividend, particularly amidst macroeconomic uncertainty. CEO Caroline Gurney acknowledged the pro bono fund managers whose disciplined investment approach resulted in portfolio outperformance with less risk than the broader market.

The company’s investment committee focuses on smaller, high-quality companies, giving shareholders exposure to 17 of Australia’s leading fund managers. This year, Future Generation Australia will deliver its eleventh annual social investment of $5.7 million to its social impact partners, bringing its total social investment since inception to $49.0 million. The ex-dividend date is set for 13 November 2025, with the payment date on 26 November 2025.