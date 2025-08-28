Airtasker (ART) Reports Strong FY25 Growth, Fueled by International Expansion

Airtasker Limited (ASX:ART), Australia’s leading online marketplace for local services, connecting people and businesses who need work done with people who want to work, has announced its financial results for FY25, highlighting significant growth and positive free cash flow. The company reported an 18.3% acceleration in Airtasker marketplaces revenue, driven by strong performances in both domestic and international markets. Airtasker delivered a second consecutive full year of positive free cash flow of $1.2 million.

The company’s Australian marketplaces generated $15.2 million in cash flow after covering global head office expenses, enabling strategic investments in the UK and US markets. The UK marketplace saw revenue surge by 111%, reaching a GMV ARR of $21.0 million. Similarly, the US market experienced impressive growth, with revenue up by 422% and GMV ARR reaching $7.5 million. These results reflect the successful execution of Airtasker’s expansion strategies and the increasing demand for its services in these regions.

In Australia, Airtasker’s brand investment strategy, coupled with media partnerships, led to a 13.4% re-acceleration in revenue growth to $41.6 million and GMV growth of 5.3% to $190.8 million. The company’s strong financial position is further bolstered by $19.1 million in cash and term deposits, along with $27.9 million in prepaid media assets. For FY26, Airtasker anticipates solid double-digit revenue growth in Australia and continued growth acceleration in the UK and US markets.

Tim Fung, Airtasker Founder and CEO, expressed his enthusiasm for the company’s performance, highlighting the impact of brand investment in Australia and the impressive growth in international markets. He noted the success of partnerships with media companies and the Visa Cash App Racing Bulls Formula One™ Team in driving awareness and growth. The company will explore strategic repositioning of Oneflare for a return to long term growth. This announcement was approved for release by the Board of Directors of Airtasker Limited.