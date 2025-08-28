Dicker Data Sales Surge on AI Deals

Dicker Data has reported a significant increase in sales, driven by large-scale artificial intelligence deals. The ASX-listed IT distributor saw its gross revenue rise by 15.7 per cent to $1.8 billion for the six months ended June 30. Dicker Data distributes hardware and software. The company said it was selected to supply the technology for a new “AI factory” being built in Melbourne’s CBD and is a leading distributor of Microsoft’s AI assistant, Copilot, in Australia and New Zealand.

The company’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) increased to $75.4 million, up 9.4 per cent for the same period. Net profit before tax also saw a healthy rise, reaching $56.6 million, an 11.4 per cent increase. These results highlight the company’s strong performance in a competitive market.

Fiona Brown, the company’s executive chair since May, noted the strong first-half performance. She attributed the double-digit growth to the company’s ability to capitalise on emerging opportunities in the AI sector. David Dicker, the company’s co-founder, departed from the company in May.

Looking ahead, Dicker Data is optimistic about its full-year prospects. The company is forecasting gross revenue to be between $3.7 billion and $3.8 billion, while net profit before tax is expected to fall between $120 million and $124 million.