Cromwell Property Group has announced an operating profit of $108.6 million for the 2025 financial year. This result was underpinned by the consistent performance of the group’s investment portfolio. Cromwell is a real estate investment manager that owns and manages properties across Australia and Europe. The company provides investment solutions for both retail and wholesale investors.

Despite the positive profit figure, Cromwell reported a 15 per cent decrease in revenue, which fell to $185.8 million for the period. However, the group managed to significantly reduce its after-tax losses attributable to stapled security holders, bringing them down by 96 per cent to $22.6 million.

Cromwell’s funds from operations (FFO) reached $105.7 million, equating to 4¢ per share. The group’s net tangible assets (NTA) stood at 56¢ per security, reflecting the underlying value of its assets after liabilities. This represents a stable financial position for the company amidst fluctuating market conditions.