Perpetual has announced a marginal decrease in underlying profit after tax, reporting $204.1 million for the 2025 financial year, a 1 per cent decline. Perpetual is a financial services conglomerate offering asset management, corporate trust, and wealth management services. The company has operations in Australia and internationally.

Performance across Perpetual’s divisions was mixed. The asset management unit’s before-tax profit remained stable, while the corporate trust division experienced a 7 per cent increase. However, the wealth management unit saw a 5 per cent decrease in profits, attributed to uncertainty surrounding its impending sale.

Perpetual’s management stated that the sale of the wealth management business is progressing as planned. The company’s cost-cutting initiatives have yielded $44 million in annual savings, with a target of $70 million to $80 million in savings by 2027. Despite the underlying profit, Perpetual reported a statutory loss of $58.2 million, primarily due to corporate transaction costs and further write-downs in its global asset management units. A final dividend of 54¢ per share was declared.