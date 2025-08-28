Advanced Braking Technology (ABV) Reports Strong FY25 Results

Advanced Braking Technology Ltd (ABV), an OEM vehicle safety and environmental solutions provider, has announced its FY25 results, reporting significant growth across key financial metrics. The company saw a 25.2% increase in revenue from ordinary activities, reaching $19.13 million, compared to $15.29 million in the previous year. Net profit after tax (NPAT) also experienced substantial growth, rising by 36.3% to $1.78 million. Underlying NPAT, excluding the R&D tax incentive rebate, surged by 86.5% to $1.05 million, driven by stringent cost control and strong gross margins.

The company also reported a strengthened balance sheet, with cash and cash equivalents increasing by 19.4% to $2.88 million. Net assets grew by 27.6% to $10.73 million, reflecting strategic inventory build-up to support increasing customer orders and sales volumes. Key achievements include the successful introduction of BRAKEiQ and the Failsafe SIBS for Toyota Hilux, broadening the product range and unlocking new revenue streams.

International sales played a crucial role in the company’s success, with a 47% increase driven by effective market penetration in regions such as Canada, Indonesia, and Mongolia. CEO Andrew Booth commented that the company was pleased with the operating performance and underlying profitability, continuing to invest in initiatives that will support ABT’s ability to service and grow its tier-1 client base. The company is also focused on expanding into heavy equipment markets and leveraging its core Sealed Integrated Brake System (SIBS) intellectual property.

Looking ahead, ABT operates in the global underground mining sector, which is experiencing growth fuelled by rising demand for critical minerals. The company is well positioned to support client mining fleets with its innovative Failsafe Safety Technology OEM offering. ABT will host an investor webinar on September 2nd to discuss the full year results and outlook. The company does not expect to be eligible to receive the R&D tax income rebate for the FY26 period.