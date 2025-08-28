Orcoda Limited (ODA) Releases FY25 Results: Revenue Down, Focus Shifts to Growth

Orcoda Limited (ASX: ODA), a leading provider of integrated smart technology solutions in transport logistics, workforce logistics and transport infrastructure, has released its Appendix 4E and audited annual financial report for the year ended 30 June 2025. The company is dedicated to optimising clients’ operations, enhancing efficiencies, connectivity and compliance and aims to be a trusted partner in digital transformation. The announcement, authorised for release by the Board, details key financial outcomes and strategic realignments.

Total revenue and other income saw a 33% decrease, falling from $25,436,636 in FY24 to $17,161,449 in FY25. Profit after tax from ordinary activities attributable to members declined by 376%, shifting from a profit of $905,306 to a loss of $2,496,426. Similarly, EBITDA from ordinary activities dropped by 120%, moving from $2,480,394 to a loss of $506,153. Net tangible asset backing per ordinary security decreased from 3.81 cents to 3.10 cents.

The Chairman’s report highlights that the FY25 period saw revenues decline because of a major customer deferring their 2025 works program which has since righted itself in June and July with new contracts of circa $3m being signed with the customer. The company notes this delay proved a blessing in disguise, prompting Orcoda to diversify its customer base and significantly reduce concentration risk. The Transport Technology Division (transport SaaS) made $2 million EBITDA for FY25 growing from $1.8 million in FY24.

The company’s long-term vision is to be a leading Smart Cities transport technology solutions provider. Additional information can be found in the Annual Report, which includes the Directors’ report, the 30 June 2025 financial statements, accompanying notes, and the Consolidated Entity Disclosure Statement. The financial information is based on audited consolidated financial statements by BDO Australia.