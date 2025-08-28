Advanced Braking Technology (ABV) Reports Strong Full Year Results, Revenue Up 25%

Advanced Braking Technology Ltd (ASX: ABV), an Australian company that designs, manufactures and distributes innovative braking solutions worldwide, has announced its full year results for the year ended 30 June 2025, reporting significant revenue and profit growth. The company, known for its failsafe braking technology, saw revenue from ordinary activities increase by 25.15% to $19.13 million, compared to $15.29 million in the previous corresponding period. Profit from ordinary activities after income tax attributable to members rose by 36.26% to $1.78 million, up from $1.31 million in 2024.

The company’s net tangible assets per share increased from 1.83 cents to 2.33 cents. The company reported a robust increase in international revenue driven by strategic market activation. No dividend will be paid as at 30 June 2025. These results reflect increased demand for ABT’s safety-critical braking solutions and effective business development in key markets.

The annual report highlights key achievements including pioneering product launches such as the BRAKEiQ system and the Failsafe Sealed Integrated Brake System (SIBS) for the Toyota Hilux. These innovations have expanded the company’s product portfolio and revenue potential. International revenue saw a 47% increase driven by successful strategic market activation in regions including Canada, Indonesia and Mongolia.

The company’s strong financial performance and strategic execution have positioned it for continued growth and market leadership in global mining safety technology. The Board remains confident in ABT’s future trajectory, prioritising innovation and broader applicability of its technologies. The company acknowledged the resignation of Mr. Adam Levine, a Non-Executive Director, and thanked him for his service.