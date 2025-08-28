Mastermyne Group Secures $31 Million Contract Extensions with Anglo American

Mastermyne Group Limited (ASX: MYE), a leading Australian mining services provider delivering underground mining services, has announced it received a Letter of Intent from Anglo American Steelmaking Coal to extend its existing contracts for three underground operations. The extensions will push the contract end date from the current date of 5 October 2025 out to 4 April 2026. This extension underscores the continuation of a well-established partnership between the two companies.

The contract extensions, once finalised, are estimated to be worth approximately $31 million. This development is a positive signal for Mastermyne, reinforcing its position as a key service provider in the steelmaking coal sector. The extensions relate to Mastermyne’s ongoing work at Anglo American’s underground operations.

The company expressed its delight in continuing its long-term relationship with Anglo American Steelmaking Coal. The announcement was approved for distribution by the Board of Directors of Mastermyne Group Limited. For further information, investors and media are directed to contact Jeff Whiteman, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, or Matt Ruhl, Chief Financial Officer, at the provided contact numbers.