Nickel Industries Reports Increased Profit After Tax in Half Year Financial Report

Nickel Industries Limited (ASX: NIC), a company involved in nickel mining and production operations, has released its half-year financial report for the period ended 30 June 2025. The report indicates a 1.6% decrease in revenues from ordinary activities, amounting to US$829.7 million. However, the profit from ordinary activities after tax attributable to members witnessed a significant surge of 119.3%, reaching US$11.3 million. The net profit for the period attributable to members also increased by 119.3% to US$11.3 million. The half year report was reviewed by KPMG.

The company reported several highlights including the production of 66,450 tonnes of finished nickel metal, comprising both Nickel Pig Iron (NPI) and Mixed Hydroxide Precipitate (MHP). Additionally, 11.6 million tonnes of saprolite and limonite ore were mined at the Hengjaya Mine. The adjusted EBITDA for the group reached US$159.3 million. The company’s balance sheet reflects total assets of US$3,837.1 million and net assets of US$2,532.5 million.

Nickel Industries also provided an update on the Excelsior Nickel Cobalt (ENC) project, stating that it is ready to commence staged commissioning. However, commissioning will be delayed until the industrial business license (IUI) is in place. The company expects the IUI to be issued early in the first quarter of 2026. Nickel Industries will continue its efforts to strengthen its credit profile and improve liquidity through refinancing its existing Senior Unsecured Notes and Bank Facilities.

The company declared a final dividend of A$0.015 per share, with respect to the full year 2024 financial result. A Dividend Reinvestment Plan was implemented, allowing shareholders to subscribe for additional ordinary shares in lieu of cash payment.