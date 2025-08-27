Wesfarmers Announces Chairman Succession Plan

Wesfarmers has announced that its current chairman, Michael Chaney, will retire from his position following the conclusion of the company’s 2026 annual general meeting. The AGM is tentatively scheduled for October 29. Ken MacKenzie has been named as Chaney’s successor and will officially join the Wesfarmers board on June 1 of the coming year. Wesfarmers is an Australian conglomerate operating in various sectors, including retail, chemicals, and industrial products. The company aims to provide satisfactory returns to shareholders through sustainable commercial practices.

Chaney’s retirement marks the end of a significant tenure with Wesfarmers, which includes separate terms as both chairman and managing director. His leadership has been instrumental in guiding the company through various phases of growth and development. The transition has been carefully planned to ensure a smooth handover of responsibilities and maintain stability within the organisation.

Ken MacKenzie brings a wealth of experience to the role, having served as chairman and in other senior executive positions across a range of large and multifaceted businesses. His expertise spans multiple industries and international jurisdictions, making him well-equipped to lead Wesfarmers into the future. Most recently, MacKenzie held the position of chairman at BHP Group, a leading global resources company. His appointment is expected to provide strong leadership and strategic direction for Wesfarmers.