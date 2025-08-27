Cambium Bio Provides Update on $2.17 Million Placement

Cambium Bio Limited (ASX:CMB), a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company based in Sydney that focuses on developing innovative biologics for ophthalmology and tissue repair applications, has updated investors on its fully-subscribed placement announced on 30 July 2025. The placement aimed to raise A$2.12 million. In an announcement made on August 27, 2025, Cambium Bio provided details on changes to the participating investors following the finalisation of subscription agreements.

The updated list of participants includes Chen Tsung Chi, representing Da Jyun Capital Investment Corporation, subscribing for 1,222,665 shares worth A$566,950. Chun Yi Wu, a Director of MetaTech (TPEX:3224) and Locus Cell Co. Ltd., has subscribed for 3,348,000 shares amounting to A$1,552,468. Additionally, Professor Edmund K. Waller, Chairman of Cambium Bio, subscribed for 60,000 shares (A$27,822), and Terence A. Walts, a Director, subscribed for 54,950 shares (A$25,488). The share subscriptions by Professor Waller and Mr. Walts are subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming 2025 Annual General Meeting, as per ASX Listing Rule 10.11.

The company also revised some terms of the deal. The total capital raised was updated to A$2.17 million. The issue price remains unchanged at A$0.4637 per share. The use of proceeds will still be allocated to Phase 3 clinical trials for Elate Ocular, as well as for working capital.

All other terms and conditions of the placement remain as previously announced. Cambium Bio anticipates settlement and allotment of the placement shares to occur in early September 2025. This announcement was authorised by the Board of Directors of Cambium Bio Limited.