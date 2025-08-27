Tabcorp Revenue Jumps Amid Strategic Overhaul

Tabcorp has announced a strong financial performance for FY25, reporting underlying group revenue of $2.61 billion, an 11.8 per cent increase compared to the previous year. Underlying EBITDA also saw substantial growth, rising by 23.2 per cent to $391.5 million. The company operates wagering, media, and gaming services across Australia. Tabcorp leverages its retail, digital, and media assets to deliver entertainment experiences.

Net profit after tax before significant items surged by 76.8 per cent to $49.5 million. The company also reported a statutory profit of $36.6 million, a considerable turnaround from the $1.36 billion loss recorded in FY24. This recovery reflects improved business conditions and the positive impact of strategic initiatives implemented throughout the year.

Underlying earnings per share (EPS) more than doubled to 3.9 cents. In light of the improved financial results, the board of directors has declared a final unfranked dividend of 1 cent per share. This brings the total dividend payout for the full year to 2 cents per share, rewarding shareholders for their continued investment in the company.

CEO Gillon McLachlan attributed the positive results to a strategic overhaul, stating that Tabcorp is now a “fitter company”. He highlighted improvements in leadership, a focus on cost discipline, and a refined strategy aimed at leveraging the company’s diverse assets across retail, digital, and media channels.