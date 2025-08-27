Neuren Pharmaceuticals Sees Profit Surge

Neuren Pharmaceuticals has reported a first-half profit after tax of $15 million, a substantial increase from $8 million during the same period last year. This growth was primarily fuelled by higher royalties earned from its Rett syndrome drug, DAYBUE. Neuren Pharmaceuticals focuses on developing therapies for neurodevelopmental disorders.

DAYBUE royalties climbed to $28.3 million, up from $24.3 million in the previous corresponding period. This increase coincided with Acadia Pharmaceuticals reporting US net sales of DAYBUE at $US180.7 million, compared to $US160.5 million in the first half of 2023. Neuren Pharmaceuticals is dedicated to advancing novel treatments for unmet medical needs, particularly in neurological conditions.

Looking ahead, Neuren projects full-year 2025 US royalties to be in the range of $62 to $67 million, an increase from the $56 million expected for 2024. In addition to DAYBUE, Neuren is actively progressing its second drug, NNZ-2591. A pivotal Phase 3 trial for NNZ-2591 is currently underway in the US, focusing on the treatment of Phelan-McDermid syndrome.