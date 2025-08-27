Wisr Returns to Growth, Boosts Loan Originations

Fintech company Wisr has announced a return to growth after a period of moderated lending, reporting $422 million in loan originations for the 2025 financial year. This represents a 101 per cent increase compared to the prior period. Wisr is a financial technology company that provides personal loans and neo-banking services. The company aims to offer Australians a smarter, fairer, and more responsible borrowing experience.

Wisr’s loan book finished the year at $824 million, a 7 per cent increase on June 2024. The company attributed this growth to higher average credit scores and improved arrears management. These improvements led to a reduction in 90-day arrears, which fell to 1.40 per cent.

While revenue remained broadly flat at $91.6 million, Wisr experienced a return to growth in the second half of the financial year. This growth contributed to an EBITDA profit of $0.8 million, a $3.1 million increase compared to FY24. The improved financial performance signals a positive trajectory for the company as it focuses on continued growth and profitability.