WAM Research (ASX: WAX) Announces Strong Portfolio Outperformance and Maintained Dividend

WAM Research Limited (ASX: WAX), a listed investment company providing investors with exposure to a diversified portfolio of undervalued growth companies, has announced a strong investment portfolio performance for the financial year ending 30 June 2025. The company’s investment portfolio increased by 22.4%, significantly outperforming the S&P/ASX All Ordinaries Accumulation Index by 9.2%. This outperformance has allowed WAM Research to maintain a consistent stream of franked dividends for its shareholders.

The Board of Directors has declared a full-year dividend of 10.0 cents per share, with the final dividend being 5.0 cents per share, 60% franked. This represents a dividend yield of 8.1% and a grossed-up yield of 10.2%, including the value of franking credits. The dividend yield on the company’s pre-tax net tangible assets (NTA) is 9.2%, with a grossed-up dividend yield of 11.6%.

Lead Portfolio Manager Oscar Oberg noted the favourable environment for small-cap companies entering the 2026 financial year. He highlighted the company’s commitment to its research-driven investment process, which focuses on identifying catalysts that can lead to a re-rating of share prices. Companies like Generation Development Group (ASX: GDG) and Sigma Healthcare (ASX: SIG) are examples of long-term holdings that performed strongly in FY2025.

Since its inception, WAM Research has paid out 223.7 cents per share in dividends, including the value of franking credits. The company’s total shareholder return for the 12 months to 30 June 2025 was 12.6%, or 15.1% when including franking credits. The ex-dividend date is 15 October 2025, with a payment date of 28 October 2025. A Q&A webinar will be held on Wednesday 10 September 2025.