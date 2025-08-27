Stealth Group Holdings (ASX:SGI) Announces Record Financial Performance for FY2025

Stealth Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:SGI), a diversified Australian distribution company delivering products and solutions to business, trade professionals, and retail consumers across multiple sectors, has reported record financial results for the year ended 30 June 2025. The company saw significant growth across key metrics, driven by strategic initiatives and strong operational performance. Stealth operates through two distinct divisions – Industrial Distribution and Consumer Products – supported by an omnichannel model.

Sales reached a record $145.1 million, a 27.6% increase compared to the previous year. EBITDA margins also improved substantially, rising from 5.3% in FY24 to 7.0% in FY25, with EBITDA increasing by 62% to $9.9 million. Net profit after tax (NPAT) experienced a substantial surge of 130.3%, reaching $3.1 million, while basic earnings per share (EPS) increased by 96.2% to 2.63 cents. This growth reflects the full-year contribution from Force Technology, expanded distribution, and disciplined cost control measures.

Stealth strategically invested $4.8 million in growth-enabling initiatives, including exclusive brands, new business platforms like Tool Hire, a loyalty rewards program, and retail store upgrades. The company also strengthened its balance sheet, reducing net debt by 37% to $6.8 million and increasing cash holdings to $14.4 million. The Board has declared a fully franked final dividend of 1 cent per share, up from 0.84 cents last year, payable on 4 November 2025, with a record date of 7 October 2025.

Looking ahead, Stealth is targeting $300 million in sales and an 8% EBITDA margin by FY28. The company’s strategy remains focused on omni-channel expansion, delivery support, new brands and M&A optionality, and maintaining a strong company culture. A live investor webinar is scheduled for 3 September 2025, offering further insights into the FY25 results and future outlook.