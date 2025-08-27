Invictus Energy Secures Transformational Partnership with Al Mansour Holdings

Invictus Energy Ltd (ASX:IVZ) has announced a landmark strategic partnership with Al Mansour Holdings (AMH), backed by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Jabor bin Jassim Al Thani of Qatar. Invictus Energy is an independent oil and gas exploration company focused on high impact energy resources in sub-Saharan Africa. The company’s asset portfolio consists of a highly prospective 360,000 hectares within the Cabora Bassa Basin in Zimbabwe.

Under the agreement, AMH will acquire a 19.9% equity stake in Invictus at A$0.095 per share, representing a A$37.8 million investment. AMH has also committed to providing up to US$500 million in conditional future finance to advance the Cabora Bassa Project to commercial production. This funding is subject to separate agreements and the ongoing development work at the project. In addition, AMH will gain a seat on the Invictus Energy Board of Directors.

Invictus and AMH are establishing a joint venture company, Al Mansour Oil & Gas (AMOG), focused on acquiring producing and near-term development oil and gas assets across key African countries. Invictus will lead the technical, commercial, and operational management of the JV portfolio, while AMH will finance acquisitions and development through its Qatar-based investors. The first asset transactions are expected to be completed before the end of the year.

According to Invictus Managing Director Scott Macmillan, this partnership marks a transformational milestone, enhancing the growth trajectory of the Cabora Bassa Project and opening doors to strategic upstream opportunities across Africa. A shareholder briefing will be held on 27 August 2025, to provide further updates. His Highness Sheikh Mansour will serve as Chairman of AMOG, with Scott Macmillan as Deputy Chairman, and Ryan Singh appointed as Chief Executive Officer.