archTIS Limited (AR9) Reports FY25 Results: Revenue Down, ARR Up

archTIS Limited (AR9), a provider of data-centric security solutions, today announced its Appendix 4E final report for the financial year ended 30 June 2025. archTIS’ data-centric security products use attribute-based access control (ABAC) to ensure that an organisation’s users and authorised third parties can access, share and collaborate on sensitive and classified information, securely using zero trust principles. The report details a 38.0% decrease in revenue from ordinary activities, falling to $6,073,234, and a net loss of $4,759,455, which is up 11.8% from the prior year. No dividends were declared or paid during the financial year.

Despite the drop in revenue, archTIS highlighted growth in annual recurring revenue (ARR), which reached $4.8 million, a 17% increase year-on-year. The company also reported an improved gross margin of 76%, up from 60% in FY24, attributed to a focus on high-margin core licence sales. Operating expenses decreased by 6% to $7.1 million, with underlying operating expenses (excluding share-based payments) down 13%, signalling strong cost management.

Key business activities included sales of secure information management and collaboration software such as Kojensi and NC Protect, consulting services related to these software solutions, and continued innovation in data-centric security. A notable development was the acquisition of Direktiv, adding cloud-agnostic, event-driven orchestration and ABAC capabilities to archTIS’s portfolio. The net tangible asset backing per ordinary security decreased from -$0.005 in 2024 to -$0.019 in 2025.

Subsequent to the end of the financial year, archTIS successfully raised $7.5 million (before costs) through the issuance of new shares, intended to fund international expansion and strategic partnerships. The audited 2025 Annual Report, which contains further details on the company’s financial performance and position, is available on the ASX website.