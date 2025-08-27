Stealth Group Holdings (ASX:SGI) Announces Strong Revenue and Profit Growth in FY25

Stealth Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:SGI), an Australian multi-sector distribution company, has released its Appendix 4E Preliminary Final Report for the year ended 30 June 2025, showcasing substantial growth compared to the previous corresponding period. The report, which should be read in conjunction with the 2025 Annual Report lodged on the same date, highlights key financial achievements.

Revenues from continuing ordinary activities increased by 24.7% to $141,726,469, up from $113,680,264 in the previous year. Profit from ordinary activities after tax attributable to members saw a significant surge of 130.3%, reaching $3,121,064, compared to $1,355,280 in 2024. Net profit for the year attributable to members also increased by 130.3% to $3,121,064. Basic earnings per share (EPS) rose to 2.63 cents per share, compared to 1.34 cents per share in the prior year. Diluted EPS increased to 2.63 cents per share, up from 1.33 cents per share.

In addition to the strong financial performance, Stealth Group Holdings announced a fully franked final dividend of $1,295,330, equating to $0.01 per share. The record date for determining entitlements to the final dividend is set for 5:00 pm (AWST) on 7 October 2025. The company had previously paid a dividend of $971,879 on 24 October 2024. Net tangible assets per ordinary security increased from 2.09 cents per share to 5.87 cents per share.

Further details regarding entities over which control has been gained or lost, associates and joint venture entities, and a commentary on the results for the period can be found in the complete 2025 Annual Report, specifically within Section F2 and the Operating and Financial Review. The Appendix 4E Preliminary Financial Report was approved by the Board of Directors on 26 August 2025.