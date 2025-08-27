NeuroScientific Biopharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX:NSB) has announced promising results from early studies of its StemSmart MSC therapy in renal transplantation. NeuroScientific Biopharmaceuticals is focused on developing pharmaceutical products for conditions with unmet medical needs. The company is undertaking a review of historical studies following its acquisition of Isopogen WA Ltd.

Two studies have shown potential for StemSmart MSC in preventing and treating graft failure and rejection. In a case series, 8 out of 10 patients with treatment-refractory acute renal rejection retained their donor kidney following StemSmart MSC infusion. These patients were facing the loss of their donor kidney and were treated on compassionate grounds as a salvage therapy.

A second study involving 12 adults undergoing deceased-donor renal transplantation assessed the safety and tolerability of StemSmart MSC therapy. The study demonstrated the infusion was well-tolerated with no infusion-related toxicities. Results indicated potential improvement in delayed graft function immediately post-transplantation, with excellent kidney graft function observed at 3 and 12 months. Dr Marian Sturm, Chief Scientific Advisor of NSB, highlighted the resolution of acute rejection in patients and the potential of StemSmart MSC to mitigate kidney damage associated with transplantation.