Kinatico Achieves Record Growth and Strategic SaaS Transformation in FY25

Kinatico (ASX: KIN), a leading provider of workforce compliance and screening solutions, today announced its FY25 full-year results, highlighting significant growth and strategic advancements. Kinatico acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the land, and recognises the unique role of Maori as Tangata Whenua embracing Te Tiriti o Waitangi. Kinatico’s disciplined growth strategy delivered sustainable revenue expansion, with a focus on strategic execution underpinned by financial excellence. The company’s strong cash generation enables consistent shareholder value creation while maintaining the financial flexibility to deliver its innovative product offering, including the launch of Kinatico Compliance (CX).

The company reported a 12% increase in consolidated revenue to $32.1 million, driven by a 54% surge in SaaS revenue to $14.9 million. Annualized SaaS revenue reached $17.5 million in Q4, demonstrating accelerating quarterly momentum. NPAT increased by 45% to $1.1 million, and EBITDA rose by 19% to $4.3 million. Operating cash flow increased by 26% to $5.3 million, reflecting the company’s effective financial management and focus on profitable growth.

Kinatico’s SaaS transformation is proving successful, with SaaS revenue now representing 46% of total annual revenue and 50% in Q4. The company’s market-leading customer retention rates provide a foundation for predictable, compounding revenue growth. Kinatico’s existing customer base includes over 10,000 organisations, servicing Enterprise to SME & Individuals across aged care, energy, industrial, education and government sectors. Kinatico’s model Investment thesis sets foundations for strong profitable future growth