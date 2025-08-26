EBOS Group Reports Solid Revenue Growth

EBOS Group has reported full-year revenue of $NZ12.3 billion for the year ended 30 June 2025, marking a 12 per cent increase on an underlying basis. Underlying EBITDA rose by 7.5 per cent to $NZ585 million. However, net profit after tax experienced a 15.1 per cent decline, settling at $NZ258 million. The results were in line with company guidance and were bolstered by growth in both the Healthcare and Animal Care divisions. EBOS is a diversified healthcare and animal care company. It distributes pharmaceuticals, medical devices and animal care products.

The board has decided to maintain the dividend at NZ118.5¢ per share for the year, which is unchanged from FY24. This decision reflects the board’s confidence in the group’s overall outlook and financial stability. Shareholders can anticipate receiving the final dividend of NZ61.5¢ on September 24.

Looking ahead, EBOS Group is targeting an underlying EBITDA of between $NZ615 million and $NZ635 million for FY26. Achieving this target would represent approximately 7 per cent growth at the midpoint of the projected range. This forward-looking guidance indicates the company’s expectations for continued growth and profitability in the coming financial year.