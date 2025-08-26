Cash Converters Profits Surge 41 Per Cent

Cash Converters International Limited has announced a statutory net profit after tax of $24.5 million for the year ending 30 June 2025. This represents a 41 per cent increase compared to the previous year. The company specialises in providing financial services and retailing second-hand goods through a network of franchised and corporate stores. Cash Converters aims to provide accessible and responsible financial solutions to its customer base.

Revenue remained steady at $385.3 million. The company’s operating EBITDA saw a modest increase of 1 per cent, reaching $74.5 million. Operating NPAT experienced a more significant rise, increasing by 20 per cent to $25.1 million, reflecting improved operational efficiency and profitability during the financial year.

The board of directors has declared a fully franked final dividend of 1¢ per share. This decision brings the total full-year dividend to 2¢ per share, marking the fifth consecutive year that the company has maintained this level of shareholder return. The consistent dividend payout underscores Cash Converters’ commitment to delivering value to its investors.

Cash Converters’ strong performance and consistent dividend policy reflect its resilience and strategic focus in a dynamic market environment. The results highlight the company’s ability to navigate challenges and capitalise on opportunities to deliver sustained growth and shareholder value.