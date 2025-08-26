Hot Stocks: Clever Culture Systems, First Graphene, Solstice Minerals

Wall Street finished higher on Tuesday as investors shrugged off President Donald Trump’s unprecedented move to remove Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook and turned attention toward Nvidia’s quarterly earnings. The S&P 500 rose 0.41%, the Nasdaq gained 0.44%, and the Dow advanced 0.3%. Bond markets reflected uncertainty over Fed independence, with long yields rising and short yields falling, while the dollar eased 0.2%. Markets now price an 88% chance of a September rate cut. Nvidia gained 1.1% ahead of its results, with Apple also adding 1% after flagging a September 9 iPhone launch.

In Australia, the SPI 200 futures signal a 0.5% rise to 8,942. Key earnings reports today include Nine Entertainment, Woolworths, and WiseTech Global, alongside Flight Centre, Adairs, Domino’s Pizza, Tabcorp and Lovisa. On the data front, July’s CPI indicator and second-quarter construction work will be released at 11:30am, with NAB forecasting headline inflation at 2.3% on the back of electricity costs and strong travel demand.

Clever Culture Systems launches validated APAS® contact plate module

Clever Culture Systems (ASX:CC5) announced the successful validation and launch of its 55mm APAS® contact plate module for pharmaceutical environmental monitoring. The validation involved a 20,000+ plate study, achieving a 0% false negative rate, which the company said is the most critical metric for customers. This expansion enables the APAS® Independence platform to cover both contact and settle plates, broadening its addressable market and creating new recurring revenue streams from upgrades and sales. CEO Brent Barnes highlighted that early rollouts have shown strong demand, with over 40 qualified opportunities in the sales pipeline.





First Graphene boosts solar cell efficiency with graphene-enhanced perovskites

First Graphene (ASX:FGR) reported that adding its PureGRAPH® material to Halocell Energy’s perovskite solar cells has nearly doubled efficiency to 30.6% while cutting production costs by up to 80%. The development leverages roll-to-roll production, eliminating the need for costly materials like gold and silver. The cells are already being sold for indoor and low-light applications, with Halocell targeting expansion of its Wagga Wagga facility to eventually manufacture up to 60 million units annually. CEO Michael Bell said the partnership demonstrates the commercial viability of graphene in renewable energy, while Halocell noted the collaboration strengthens sovereign manufacturing in Australia.

Solstice Minerals confirms high-grade gold at Edjudina Range

Solstice Minerals (ASX:SLS) announced significant reverse circulation drilling results from its Edjudina Range discovery, part of the Yarri Project in WA. Key intercepts included 8m at 3.40g/t gold (including 4m at 6.00g/t) and 4m at 2.89g/t gold in fresh rock, confirming the potential beyond oxide zones drilled to date. Gold mineralisation now extends over at least 1km, with associated quartz veinlets, carbonate alteration, and arsenic pathfinder anomalies. Recent step-out drilling also identified new anomalism open to the north. CEO Nick Castleden said the results validate the strategy and confirm Edjudina Range as a new discovery, with further RC and aircore drilling planned.