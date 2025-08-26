RBA Cuts Cash Rate Amid Subdued Growth

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) reduced the cash rate by 25 basis points earlier this month, citing the need to guide inflation back to its target range of 2–3 per cent. The decision was influenced by subdued output growth. Minutes from the August meeting reveal that board members believed recent data supported the view that inflation was moving sustainably towards the midpoint of the target range.

The RBA board indicated that staff forecasts aligned with achieving both inflation and full employment objectives over the medium term, contingent on the cash rate being reduced at the meeting and potentially further in the future. This suggests a measured, ongoing approach to monetary policy adjustment based on economic conditions.

While acknowledging potential risks, board members concluded that available data strongly supported lowering the cash rate by 25 basis points. This decision reflects a strategy to support the economy and steer inflation back towards the desired target. The RBA remains prepared to adjust its policies in response to evolving economic data and potential shocks.

Signalling a readiness to act, the RBA stated that the rate cut positions monetary policy effectively to respond to future economic developments. The central bank will continue to monitor economic indicators closely to inform future policy decisions.