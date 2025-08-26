Elanor Commercial Property Fund Corrects Typo in FY25 Preliminary Final Report

Elanor Commercial Property Fund (ASX: ECF), an externally managed real estate investment trust that invests in Australian commercial office assets, has issued a correction to its Appendix 4E Preliminary Final Report for the financial year ended 30 June 2025. The initial report, released on 26 August 2025, contained a typographical error regarding the components of the Final Distribution.

According to the corrected announcement, the reference to ‘1.1875 cents’ in the Appendix 4E should have read ‘1.875 cents’. Elanor Funds Management Limited, the Responsible Entity (RE) of ECF, confirmed that this correction aligns with the Appendix 3A.1 Notification of dividend/distribution, which was also released to the ASX on the same day. This adjustment ensures consistency across all official communications regarding the fund’s distributions.

The corrected Appendix 4E, along with the Annual Financial Report for the year ended 30 June 2025, has been attached to the ASX announcement. The Annual Financial Report remains unchanged from its original release. The correction addresses a single typographical error and does not impact any other financial data or information presented in the reports.

The Fund has provided a website (www.elanorinvestors.com/ECF) for investors to view past and current information.