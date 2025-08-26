Ainsworth Game Technology Limited (ASX:AGI), a company involved in the manufacturing and distribution of gaming machines and related equipment, received a First Supplementary Bidder’s Statement from Novomatic AG regarding its off-market takeover bid. The announcement, dated August 26, 2025, confirms that Novomatic is pursuing its offer to acquire all ordinary shares in AGI that it does not currently own. King & Wood Mallesons lodged the statement with the Australian Securities & Investments Commission (ASIC) and provided it to the ASX.

The supplementary statement clarifies that the Transaction Implementation Deed regarding the scheme has been terminated by agreement between Novomatic and AGI. However, the unconditional offer made by Novomatic to AGI shareholders remains in effect, with no changes to the terms outlined in the original Bidder’s Statement. Novomatic is offering $1.00 cash for each AGI share. This offer is final and will not be increased.

The Independent Board Committee of AGI continues to unanimously recommend that shareholders accept the Offer, contingent on the Independent Expert’s assessment that the Offer is either fair and reasonable or not fair but reasonable, and provided there is no superior proposal. Novomatic believes the Offer provides simplicity and certainty for AGI Shareholders who are concerned about liquidity and performance of AGI Shares.

AGI shareholders with questions can contact their professional advisors or call the Offer Information Line. The offer period commencement and end dates will be announced later. The offer provides every AGI shareholder the opportunity to make their own decision in relation to the $1.00 per AGI share unconditional offer while it remains open.