Microba Life Sciences Reports Revenue Growth, Reduced Losses in Preliminary Final Report

Microba Life Sciences Limited (ASX: MAP), a precision microbiome science company focused on improving human health, has released its Appendix 4E Preliminary Final Report for the year ended 30 June 2025. The announcement details a significant increase in revenue and a substantial reduction in net losses compared to the previous financial year. Microba Life Sciences is a precision microbiome company focused on improving human health through microbiome science. Its key activities include providing world-class microbiome testing, supplements and analysis services, as well as developing new pathology services, therapeutics, and diagnostics based on the human gut microbiome.

The report highlights a 29.6% increase in revenues from ordinary activities, reaching $15,669,089. This growth is attributed to the increasing adoption of Microba’s core testing products. The loss from ordinary activities after tax attributable to the owners of Microba Life Sciences Limited decreased by 25.1% to ($14,939,471). This improvement reflects a combination of increased revenue, gross profit, and disciplined cost management. No dividends were paid, recommended, or declared during the current financial period.

Microba reported net tangible assets per ordinary security at 1.57 cents, compared to 4.21 cents in the previous period. The financial statements have been audited, and an unmodified opinion has been issued. The company’s annual report for the year ended 30 June 2025, which includes further details on the company’s performance and activities, is attached to the announcement. The Board authorised the release of this information.

The preliminary final report was signed by Chair Pasquale Rombola in Brisbane on 26 August 2025. The company’s corporate governance statement and further information can be found on Microba’s website.