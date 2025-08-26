Starpharma Reports Strong Revenue Growth in FY25

Starpharma (ASX: SPL, OTCQX: SPHRY), an innovative biotechnology company with two decades of experience in advancing dendrimer technology from the lab to the patient, has released its annual report and financial results for the year ended 30 June 2025. The company reported a significant increase in revenue, alongside a reduced loss compared to the previous year. Starpharma ended the financial year with a cash balance of $15.4 million, with an anticipated R&D tax incentive refund of $3.7 million expected in the first half of FY26.

Revenue for FY25 reached $4.9 million, marking a substantial 183% increase on an underlying basis compared to the $1.7 million recorded in FY24 (excluding a one-time $6.6 million settlement payment from Mundipharma for VivaGel® BV). This growth was primarily driven by research revenue from Petalion Therapeutics and increased sales of Viraleze™ and VivaGel® BV. The reported loss for FY25 was $10.0 million, a 31% improvement on the prior year on an underlying basis (FY24: $14.7 million, excluding the Mundipharma settlement).

The reduced loss reflects decreased research and product development expenditure, which totalled $8.4 million in FY25 compared to $10.1 million in FY24, net of the Australian Government’s R&D tax incentive. Starpharma is focused on helping patients with significant illnesses, such as cancer, achieve improved health outcomes and quality of life through the application of their unique dendrimer technology.

Shareholders and potential investors are encouraged to explore Starpharma’s new Investor Hub for the latest company developments, updates, and strategic insights. This platform offers access to commentary from Chief Executive Officer Cheryl Maley and resources designed to keep stakeholders connected with Starpharma’s progress.