WAM Active (ASX: WAA) Maintains Fully Franked Dividend Amid Strong Portfolio Performance

WAM Active Limited (ASX: WAA), a company that provides investors with exposure to an active trading style aiming to achieve a sound return with low correlation to traditional markets, has announced a strong investment portfolio performance for the financial year 2025. The investment portfolio increased by 26.4% in the financial year ending 30 June 2025, outperforming the Bloomberg AusBond Bank Bill Index (Cash) by 22.0% and the S&P/ASX All Ordinaries Accumulation Index by 13.2%. Since its inception, the investment portfolio has increased by 11.6% per annum, outperforming both indices.

The Board of Directors has declared a fully franked final dividend of 3.0 cents per share. This brings the fully franked full-year dividend to 6.0 cents per share, representing a dividend yield of 6.7% and a grossed-up dividend yield of 9.6%. The dividend yield on the company’s pre-tax net tangible assets (NTA) at 30 June 2025 is 7.0%, with a grossed-up dividend yield of 10.0%. The ex-dividend date is set for 18 November 2025, with a payment date of 28 November 2025.

Chairman Geoff Wilson AO noted the investment team’s success in delivering portfolio outperformance, allowing the Board to maintain the fully franked final dividend. Lead Portfolio Manager Oscar Oberg highlighted the strength of their market-driven process, which offers shareholders access to a highly active investment strategy. In FY25, WAM Active participated in 41 corporate transactions, including IPOs such as Virgin Australia Holdings (ASX: VGN) and Greatland Resources (ASX: GGP).

Since inception, WAM Active has paid 101.7 cents per share in fully franked dividends, or 145.3 cents per share including the value of franking credits. The Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRP) is in operation for the recommended final dividend. WAM Active will host a Q&A webinar on 10 September 2025 to discuss the results.