Hazer Group (HZR) Reports 124% Revenue Increase in Preliminary Final Report

Hazer Group Limited (HZR), an Australian technology company focused on commercialising the Hazer Process, which enables the production of clean hydrogen and graphite from methane, has announced its preliminary final report for the year ended 30 June 2025. The report highlights a significant increase in revenue from ordinary activities, alongside a substantial reduction in the company’s net loss.

Revenue from ordinary activities surged by 124% to $8,512,485, primarily driven by the receipt of $4.3 million in grant income. This income includes $3.8 million from the Lower Carbon Grant – Gorgon Fund, awarded by the Department of Jobs, Tourism, Science and Innovation (JTSI), and $500,000 from ARENA milestone 4. The company’s loss from ordinary activities after tax decreased by 60% to $7,619,639, compared to $19,067,366 in the previous year.

The reduced loss was attributed to the receipt of grant income, significantly decreased spending on the CDP construction resulting in no impairment for the year ended 30 June 2025, compared to the prior year’s impairment of $3,570,610, and lower spending on consulting and research expenses. Total operating expenses decreased by 17% to $14,624,530, driven by decreased consulting and research costs, along with lower employee benefits expenses due to reduced headcount.

The net operating cash outflow for the year was $5,152,709, compared to $15,815,886 in the previous year. The company’s cash and cash equivalents stood at $12,534,265 as of 30 June 2025, while net assets totaled $13,711,232. No dividend has been declared for the reporting period. The financial statements have been audited and an unmodified opinion has been issued.